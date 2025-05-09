Adviser Supradip: Government aims to change fate of people

Supradip Chakma, adviser to Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs, said that the government is committed to changing the fate of the people by creating employment opportunities and avenues for self-reliance.

He added that the government is determined to ensure justice by punishing harmful and corrupt elements in society.

He also affirmed the government’s dedication to preventing the misuse and destruction of national resources and continuing development efforts without interruption.

He made the comments addressing devotees at a religious event marking the occasion of Boishakhi Purnima on Friday at the Rajban Bihar Complex in Rangamati Sadar.

Adviser Supradip Chakma also said that those who perform virtuous deeds and lead honorable lives never truly die.

He said: “We must engage in righteous actions and peace in the afterlife will surely follow. A person’s birth, wisdom and death are truly meaningful when they dedicate themselves to the welfare of all living beings in the universe.”

During the religious observance, prayers were offered for the departed soul of the recently deceased Nabarun Chakma.

In a commemorative speech, the adviser noted that human life, knowledge, actions and death are all reflected upon during such memorial gatherings.

“As one acts, so shall they reap the consequences,” he said, urging everyone to refrain from sinful deeds and contribute to both personal and national well-being.

He called on all to remain engaged in good deeds.

In a gesture of goodwill, Adviser Supradip Chakma made donations for the benefit of the Buddhist community and later joined in prayers.

The prayers sought the spread of virtuous actions, noble thoughts and compassion, along with peace and happiness for all living beings.

His wife, Nandita Chakma, was present beside him during the ceremony.

As part of the Boishakhi Purnima religious observance, a commemorative session was held featuring recitations from the Tripitaka and discussions on the life of Lord Buddha.

The session included speeches by Bhikkhu Sourajagat Bhante of Rajban Bihar, along with Mongol Tissya, Deepbangsha Bhikkhu, Dhammanu Bhante and Mag Lion Bhikkhu.