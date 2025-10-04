Yunus greets Buddhists on Probarona Purnima and Kathin Chibar

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has greeted the members of Buddhist community in the country and across the globe on the occasion of the Probarona Purnima and Kathin Chibar Dana, a religious festival of the community.

In a message Prof Yunus said the great Gautama Buddha throughout his life preached the message of non-violence, equality and friendship for the welfare of humanity and for establishing peace in the society.

"The principal aim of Buddha was to build an ideal society based on peace and harmony. His ideals still shine brightly with the glory of humanity and sacrifice,” he added.

He said the timeless teachings of the Buddha centered on non-violence, and love for all living beings continue to be revered and followed across the world.

“I firmly believe that the teachings of Buddha can play a significant role in resolving the current unstable global situation and establishing lasting world peace,” Yunus said.

Highlighting the deep-rooted connection between the Buddhist tradition and the soil of Bangladesh, he said this land once served as a flourishing center of Buddhism in ancient times.

The presence of ancient Buddhist monasteries in various regions of the country bear testimony to the rich Buddhist heritage of this land, he said.

Referring to the longstanding tradition of communal harmony in Bangladesh, Dr Yunus said people of all religions, castes and communities have been living here in peace for centuries.

"As a nation, everyone has contributed to all our achievements and gains, regardless of race, religion and caste," he said.

He hoped that communal harmony and tolerance among the people of the new Bangladesh after the July uprising will be stronger.

"I hope that the journey to build a non-discriminatory, just and humane state, enriched with human values, will be stronger, smoother and more successful through the collective efforts of all, regardless of race, religion and caste," he said.

The chief adviser wished overall success of the Kathin Chibar and Probarona Purnima.