3-day Probarona Purnima concludes with chariot immersion

Marma community in CHT observed the occasion under the name 'Maha Wagyoi Poye’

3-day Probarona Purnima concludes with chariot immersion. Photo: BSS
Update : 08 Oct 2025, 10:58 PM

The three-day Probarona Purnima, one of the most significant religious festivals of the Buddhist community concluded in Bandarban on Tuesday midnight with the traditional chariot immersion ceremony in the Sanghu River.

The festival, celebrated with vibrant festivities and spiritual fervor, featured a series of colorful events including special prayers at monasteries, illumination of thousands of lamps, the release of brightly colored paper balloons into the night sky, and traditional pitha fairs.

Members of the Marma community in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) observed the occasion under the name "Maha Wagyoi Poye".

The concluding ceremony was highlighted by the grand Maharath Jatra, a traditional chariot procession that started from the old Rajbari ground in Bandarban Sadar. 

The chariot paraded through the main thoroughfares before reaching the Sanghu River at Uzanipara, where it was ceremonially immersed at midnight.

Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ara Rini, Assistant Commissioner Joya Dutta, Celebration Committee President Chonumong Marma, and officials from various government and private organizations joined thousands of devotees in the celebration.

Topics:

Buddhist CommunityChittagong Hill Tracts (CHT)
