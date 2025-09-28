Supradip vows legal action against rapists, armed criminals in CHT

Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Adviser Supradip Chakma on Sunday warned that crime will never be tolerated in the CHT region.

He affirmed that strict legal action will be taken against rapists, perpetrators of violence against women, armed criminals, and extortionists.

The adviser made these remarks at a meeting held at the Khagrachhari Deputy Commissioner's Office.

The meeting was convened in response to the recent unrest in the district following the rape of a female student.

Adviser Chakma called for effective measures from the administration and public representatives to prevent future communal conflicts.

He emphasized that action must be taken against the actual offenders as per the law, adding: "We must never allow intolerance to take root in our society."

Addressing educators, he urged teachers to fulfill their responsibilities and ensure the safety of students within educational institutions.

Speaking to parents, he said: "You must correct yourselves, your children, and the society at large. Parents have a leading role in shaping their children's future."

Urging all communities—Hilly people and Bangalis—to work together in harmony, the adviser said: "We all aspire to be non-communal. The environment of the CHT must be preserved."

He also urged everyone to be vigilant and cooperative for the successful observance of the upcoming Sharadiya Durga Puja and Prabarana Purnima.

Local representatives present at the meeting condemned the incident in Mahajan Para, Khagrachhari, and demanded exemplary punishment for the identified perpetrators.

Khagrachhari Hill District Council Chairman Shefalika Tripura, Commander of Khagrachhari Sadar Zone Lt Colonel Md Khademul Islam, Superintendent of Police Jewel Arefin, student leaders, representatives of various communities, journalists, and religious leaders were present in the meeting with Deputy Commissioner ABM Iftekharul Islam Khandaker in the chair.