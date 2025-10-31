49th Kathin Chibar Dan fest begins in Rangamati

The two-day 49th Kathin Chibar Dan festival has begun at Rajban Bihar in Rangamati with vibrant celebrations. On Thursday afternoon, the festival was inaugurated with the opening of the Bain Hall and the observance of the Panchasheel, attended by Bihar Abbot Shrimad Pragyalankar Mahasthavir, resident monks, and devotees.

Recognized as one of the largest religious events for Buddhists, the festival attracts millions of devotees from across the country and abroad. In Buddhism, the donation of a Kathin Chibar—a specially woven ceremonial robe—is considered the highest form of almsgiving.

According to tradition, the entire process, from spinning cotton into thread, dyeing, weaving, and stitching the robe, must be completed within 24 hours before being offered to the monks. The festival derives its name from this rigorous and labour-intensive process.

On the inaugural day, preparations began in nearly 200 Bain Halls within the Bihar complex, with over 800 men and women participating in the weaving process. Begum Rokeya Award-winning entrepreneur Manjulika Chakma ceremonially opened the charkha for the Bain Hall.

Amiya Khisa, general secretary of the Rajban Bihar Devotees’ Council, said: "The festival could not be held last year due to surrounding circumstances. This year, we have organized it with renewed enthusiasm. We all pray for global peace under the guidance of Lord Gautam Buddha’s teachings."

Alongside the religious ceremonies, a rural fair has been set up within the Bihar grounds, drawing crowds for prayers, offerings, and cultural performances throughout the day. Additional security measures, including three-tier policing and intelligence monitoring, have been deployed to ensure the safety and smooth participation of devotees, according to Rangamati Additional Superintendent of Police Jahedul Islam.