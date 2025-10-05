Sunday, October 05, 2025

Buddhist leaders exchange greetings with Yunus on Prabarana Purnima

The delegation thanked him for allocating land in Uttara for Buddhist cremation rites

A delegation of Buddhist religious leaders exchanged greetings with CA Prof Muhammad Yunus at State Guest House Jamuna on the occasion of Prabarana Purnima on October 5, 2025 Sunday. Photo: UNB
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 05:44 PM

A delegation of Buddhist religious leaders exchanged greetings with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at State Guest House Jamuna on the occasion of Prabarana Purnima on Sunday.

The Buddhist leaders highlighted the spiritual significance of Prabarana Purnima and extended greetings and felicitations to the chief adviser.

They also invited him to visit Buddhist monasteries.

The delegation expressed special gratitude to the chief adviser for allocating land in Uttara, Dhaka, for Buddhist cremation rites.

The allocation of land for a cremation ground within 10 days of informing the interim government is unprecedented, said the Buddhist leaders.

Earlier, Buddhists in Dhaka had to travel all the way to Chittagong for funeral rites, they said.

During the meeting, they also briefed the chief adviser on preparations for this year’s Kathin Chibor Daan celebration and thanked the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs for their continuous support.

The Buddhist leaders stressed the need for government-managed pilgrimage facilities and the establishment of a knowledge and research centre in honour of Buddhist scholar and philosopher Atish Dipankar.

