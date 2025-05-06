200-year-old banyan tree cut down in Madaripur under pretext of bid'ah

Using the pretext of "bid'ah" (religious innovation), local imams and Islamic scholars have cut down a nearly 200-year-old banyan tree in the Sadar upazila of Madaripur.

The Islamic scholars began cutting the tree in the Alom Mirer Kandi area of Sirkhara union around 9am on Monday.

Starting from the branches, they cut down approximately 75% of the tree.

A video of the incident went viral on social media later on Monday night, drawing widespread criticism.

Many local residents have also expressed dissatisfaction over the felling of the tree.

According to local sources, the banyan tree was located on the bank of the Kumar River in the Alom Mirer Kandi area of Sirkhara union.

Many believed the tree possessed “supernatural powers” and would light candles and make vows beneath it.

When asked about the incident, Abul Kalam Azad, the Union Parishad (UP) member of Ward No. 1 of Sirkhara union said: “The tree was cut down by local religious scholars. However, I don’t know who led the initiative. Many locals believe it was wrong to cut the tree, but they are afraid to speak out.”

Azam Khan, UP member of Ward No. 3 of the same union said: “Some people used to perform rituals under the tree. Religious scholars found this objectionable. Since such practices are not prescribed in Islam, they decided to remove the tree. That’s why everyone gathered to start cutting it down. None of them are affiliated with any political party.”

He added: “People from all the surrounding villages were present during the tree-cutting. Among them were residents of my own area as well. Kader Bepari, Dadon Huzur, Kabil Bepari, Ibrahim Huzur, and the local mosque's imam were all present.”

Md Dadon, a resident of Shri Nodi village who was present during the incident, said that around 200 people took part in cutting the tree.

He said: “People used to worship under the banyan tree, which the scholars could not tolerate. That’s why the tree was felled.”

Madaripur Sadar Upazila Executive Officer (UNO) Wadia Shabab said: “I learned about the incident on Monday night. Those involved have been summoned. I will inform you further after speaking with them.”