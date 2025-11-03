Tuesday, November 04, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Supporters of BNP leader block Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway after nomination rejection

Repeated calls to BNP leader Lablu for comments went unanswered

Supporters of Sazzad Hossain Siddiqui Lablu block the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway in Shibchar, Madaripur, on Monday, November 3, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 11:19 PM

Supporters of Sazzad Hossain Siddiqui Lablu blocked the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway in Shibchar, Madaripur, after he was denied a BNP nomination for the upcoming national parliamentary election. Lablu, joint convener of the district BNP, had sought the nomination for Madaripur-1, but the party chose another candidate.

On Monday, protesters set tyres on fire and blocked the road in Panchchara, Shibchar, disrupting traffic. Hundreds of vehicles were reportedly stranded, affecting connections between Dhaka and 21 southern districts.

Earlier, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the party’s candidates for 237 constituencies at a press conference at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office. For Madaripur-1, the party nominated Zaman Kamal Nuruddin Mollah, leaving Lablu out.

Shibchar Highway Police Officer-in-Charge Zahurul Islam said the highway police are attempting to control the situation. Repeated calls to Lablu for comment went unanswered.

Topics:

MadaripurBNP
