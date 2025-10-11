Rajshahi’s green belt erodes under pressure from mega projects

Rajshahi city has lost 26% of its green trees over the past five years, a decline that experts warn could lead to severe environmental consequences, including extreme weather events.

A joint study conducted by researchers from Rajshahi University and Ohio State University also found a 3% reduction in the city’s water bodies during the same period.

The study revealed that between 1990 and 2023, Rajshahi’s average winter temperature rose by 2.66°C, with some areas recording increases of over 4°C.

Researchers attributed the warming trend to the rapid loss of green spaces and water coverage.

Currently, 2,631 trees are being felled across three major development projects in the city.

The largest of these is the construction of the permanent campus of Rajshahi Medical University, which alone accounts for the removal of 1,853 trees—including nearly 1,000 mango and 689 mahogany trees.

Additional tree cutting is underway for the Rajshahi Wasa Surface Water Treatment Plant project and the expansion of the Rajshahi Circuit House compound.

Environmental activists have long opposed these actions, warning that unchecked deforestation in the name of development is pushing Rajshahi toward climate instability.

The Wasa project involves laying a 30-kilometer pipeline from Rajshahi city through Paba and Godagari upazilas, requiring the removal of 726 trees along the Rajshahi–Chapainawabganj highway.

As part of the Tk4,062-crore initiative to bring water from the Padma River, 112 trees under the Roads and Highways Department have already been cut, while another 306 have been put up for auction.

Officials confirmed that 308 additional trees under the Forest Department are also slated for removal.

In Andharkotha area of Paba upazila, rows of mahogany, koroi, akashmoni, and other species have already been felled.

Mir Mukut Md Abu Sayeed, executive arboriculturist of the Roads and Highways Department in Rajshahi, explained that Wasa did not allocate funds for land acquisition, forcing the project onto government land and making tree removal unavoidable.

“When Wasa planned the project, no funds were kept for acquiring land. They designed it keeping our land in mind, which is why roadside trees have to be removed for the pipeline,” he said.

Attempts to reach Wasa’s Chief Engineer Parvez Mamud for comment were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department has approved the removal of 52 trees inside the Rajshahi Circuit House compound to construct a six-story building, a four-story barrack, and a kitchen block.

The trees were auctioned for Tk1.53 lakh, but felling had not begun as of last Saturday.

Environmental groups have met with divisional officials, urging them to reconsider the decision.

The largest tree removal plan is unfolding in Silinda Mouza, where Rajshahi Medical University is building its permanent campus on 205 acres at a cost of Tk2,257 crore.

The university recently invited bids to cut 1,853 trees, despite an ongoing investigation into allegations that over 1,000 trees were illegally felled earlier this year without a formal tender.

Rajshahi Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Mohammad Zawadul Haque said the tree removal is being carried out in consultation with stakeholders.

“Around 49% of the campus area will remain green. For every tree cut, we will plant multiple new trees,” he said.

Environmental activist Shahidul Islam said Rajshahi is now experiencing extreme weather conditions due to rapid deforestation.

“The number of trees is declining rapidly. To stop further tree cutting, we will submit a memorandum to the Divisional Commissioner on Sunday. We have also decided to move to the High Court,” he said.

Nazmul Hossain Raju, member secretary of the Rajshahi Environment Movement Unity Council, issued a warning: “If the authorities do not stop indiscriminate cutting of old trees in the name of development, we will launch a movement.”