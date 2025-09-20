Saturday, September 20, 2025

Expat dies in motorbike crash in Madaripur

Police confirmed that the body was recovered from the scene

Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 20 Sep 2025, 09:34 PM

A Bangladeshi expatriate from Saudi Arabia died in a motorbike accident in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur district early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 2am at Kandi village in Sannasirchar union, when the motorbike hit an under-construction bridge.

The deceased was identified as Mezbah Morol, 30, son of Ayub Ali Morol of Bakhor Kandi village in Shibchar.

Mezbah had returned home from Saudi Arabia on Friday night.

While going to his in-laws’ house on his motorbike, he collided with the bridge, which caused serious injury and left him dead.

Md Rokibul Islam, officer-in-charge of Shibchar police station, confirmed the recovery of the body from the scene.

“As the family did not file any case or complaint, the body was handed over to them”, he added.

AccidentMadaripurDeath
