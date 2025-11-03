Monday, November 03, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Housewife beaten to death in Madaripur

Madaripur Sadar Model Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Adil Hossain confirmed the incident and said that a case is being processed as they receive a complaint from the victim’s family

Photo: Collected
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 08:57 PM

A housewife was allegedly beaten to death at her in-laws’ house in Madaripur district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Dipti Mondal, 21, wife of Tapas Mondal of Badamtala Mondal Bari area under Amirabad in Madaripur municipality.

According to media reports, police recovered Dipti’s body from the house at around 7:00 PM and sent it to Madaripur General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Following the incident, Dipti’s husband, Tapas Mondal and mother-in-law, Saraswati Mondal went into hiding.

Madaripur Sadar Model Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Adil Hossain confirmed the incident and said that a case is being processed as they receive a complaint from the victim’s family.

Dipti, daughter of Pradip Mondal from Joynagar Hindukandi village in Jajira upazila of Shariatpur district, had been married to Tapas, who worked as a muhuri at the local court.

According to the victim’s family, Dipti had been subjected to both physical and mental abuse since her marriage due to dowry demands. The victim’s father, Pradip Mondal demands justice for his daughter’s murder.

Topics:

MadaripurBeaten to deathHousewife
