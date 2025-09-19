Friday, September 19, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
31-year-old killed in Tangail mob beating

Thefts has been occurring frequently in Kakrajan union over past few days, say locals

Mob violence. Photo: Collected
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 04:12 PM

A 31-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob on Friday morning in Sakhipur upazila of Tangail after allegedly stealing an auto-van.

The incident happened in Powdoachala area of Kakrajan union of the upazila, said Sakhipur police station Officer-in-Charge Abul Kalam Bhuiyan.

The deceased was identified as Zahidul Islam, son of Abdur Rashid Mia from Gopalpur upazila. Locals caught him red-handed after he allegedly stole an auto-van belonging to Babul Mia of Shreepur Rajniti Morh village. He died on the spot from injuries.

According to locals, thefts had been occurring frequently in Kakrajan union over the past few days. On the same morning, another alleged thief, Shakil, was caught while fleeing with a stolen motorcycle from Araipara in Kalia union. He was detained at Kazirampur Ali Morh area.

Zahidul’s body was sent to Tangail General Hospital morgue, the OC said.

Topics:

TangailBeaten to death
