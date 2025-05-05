Monday, May 05, 2025

Attempted murder case filed over attack on Hasnat's car in Gazipur

Police have detained 54 people after raiding various areas in Gazipur city

The damaged vehicle of National Citizen Party (NCP) chief coordinator for the Southern region, Hasnat Abdullah, following an attack by a group of assailants in Gazipur, as disclosed in a Facebook post by NCP Northern region chief coordinator Sarjis Alam on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Photo: Collected
Update : 05 May 2025, 08:11 PM

An attempted murder case has been filed over an attack on the car of Hasnat Abdullah, a chief organizer of the National Citizen Party.

Al Amin Khan, a party activist, filed the case on behalf of Hasnat Abdullah at Basan police station on Monday.

The case mentions 43 individuals by name and includes over 100 others as suspects, with allegations of attempted murder brought against them.

Gaziur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Additional Commissioner Mohammad Zahidul Hasan said the attack took place on Sunday evening at Chandna Chowrasta in Gazipur, while Hasnat was returning from the Gazipur Agricultural University to Dhaka.

His vehicle was blocked in traffic when assailants, on four to five motorcycles, attacked the vehicle.

According to sources from the GMP, immediately after the attack on Hasnat's vehicle, a raid was conducted and two individuals were detained.

Nizam Uddin, former Jubo League leader from Ward 13 of Gazipur and Masum Ahmed, also known as Dipu, former president of the Sheikh Russell Children’s Organization under Kashimpur police station, were detained from the Basan area.

Later, throughout the night, police conducted raids in various areas of Gazipur City, detaining 54 people.

NCP leaders said the attack on Hasnat's car occurred while he was returning to Dhaka from Gazipur Agricultural University.

The attackers, riding several motorcycles, intentionally targeted his car, they claimed.

At the time of the attack, two other individuals were also present in the vehicle.

The attack broke the car's glass and left several cuts on Hasnat Abdullah's elbow.

