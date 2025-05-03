Tea workers threaten airport road blockade over 20 weeks of unpaid wages

Tea workers in Sylhet threatened to block Sylhet Airport road on Sunday, to press home their 11-point demand including payment of their dues.



Some 2500 workers along with their families will block the road on Sunday as the authorities did not pay their wages for 20 weeks, said Shohagh Satri, general member of Tea Workers and Tea Garden Protection Committee said on Friday.



Ranjit Nayek Ranju, convener of the committee, announced the road-blockade program on Friday evening and threatened to go for tougher movement until their dues are paid.



Regular ration, increase of their wages following the government rules, access to safe drinking water and sanitation for all tea workers and stopping the embezzlement of Provident Fund contributions were among their 11-point demand.



Ranjit Nayek Ronju said: “Despite repeated assurances no one has kept their word. For 20 consecutive weeks, the workers have not received their wages and benefits. We’ve heard many promises, but none have been fulfilled. That’s why, to press for our demands, we will block the Sylhet Airport Road in Malnichhara on Sunday.”

Workers from three tea gardens — Burjan, Charagang, Kalagul — and the Burjan tea factory under the Burjan Tea Company in Sylhet are owed 20 weeks of unpaid wages.



The workers of the company brought out a procession on Thursday demanding payment of their dues at Lakkatura area.

They also marched towards Sylhet deputy commissioner’s office and staged demonstrations for two hours to press home their demands.



Following assurances from Sylhet Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Md Anwar Uz Zaman, the workers left the place.

Sanjay Kanta Das, an adviser to the Bangladesh Tea Workers' Federation, told the media that workers in Kalagul, Burjan, and two other gardens have not received wages or rations for nearly 20 weeks.



“From the Deputy Commissioner to officials at various levels of government, we've informed everyone. Despite repeated promises, no effective action has been taken,” he said.



He said: “The owerkers ave no other option now. Until they receive their rightful dues, the workers will remain on the streets.”