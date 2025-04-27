Monday, April 28, 2025

Nor’wester hits Sunamganj; damages houses, crops

Storm lasted for half an hour, uprooted many electric poles

Nor’wester storm in Sunamganj. Photo: UNB
Update : 27 Apr 2025, 03:34 PM

A nor’wester lashed Dowarabazar upazila of Sunamganj district on Saturday night, causing damage to houses and crops.

Locals said the storm, which lasted for half an hour, uprooted many trees and electric poles.

It disrupted the power supply in the upazila headquarters and surrounding areas.

Many people spent the night under the open sky as the tin sheds of their houses were blown away in the affected areas.

The worst-hit areas are Lamasania, Parameshwaripur, Dalgaon, Batlartek, Birsingh, Rakhalkandi, Teblai, Maijkhala, Baraband and other unions in Sadar union of the upazila.

Many trees and electric poles were broken in at least 50 villages of the upazila.

Dowarabazar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Neher Negar Tonu said she asked UP chairmen of the storm-hit areas to prepare a list of damages, which she will send to the deputy commissioner.

Topics:

Nor’westerSunamgamj
