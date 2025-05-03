Saturday, May 03, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Cyclone, intense heatwaves likely in May

May is typically one of the stormiest and second hottest months in Bangladesh

This undated image shows a man carrying a large block of ice on his head during a heatwave. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 May 2025, 03:00 PM

One or two depressions may intensify into cyclones while multiple spells of heatwaves and nor’westers are also likely to sweep Bangladesh this month, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The BMD outlook, released on Wednesday, warns that the Bay of Bengal may witness one to three low-pressure systems this month, one or two of which may develop into depressions and potentially intensify into cyclonic storms.

It forecast two to three moderate to severe nor’westers in May along with three to five days of thunderstorms with hail.

It also predicted one or two severe heatwaves in parts of Bangladesh.

Night temperatures are expected to remain high throughout the month.

Besides, normal rainfall is expected in May, it said.

Isolated heavy showers could cause water levels in northern, northeastern, and southern rivers to rise temporarily.

River flow is otherwise likely to remain within normal limits, according to the forecast.

May is typically one of the stormiest and second hottest months in Bangladesh, often marked by turbulent weather patterns.

In recent years, major cyclones hit Bangladesh in May.

Cyclone Mocha made landfall on May 14, 2023, while Cyclone Remal struck coastal areas on May 26, affecting many people in 19 districts.

Topics:

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)thunderstormsNor’wester
