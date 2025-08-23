Saturday, August 23, 2025

Two missing, five rescued as boat capsizes in Sunamganj haor

Authorities said that the fire service and police are working on the rescue operation to find the missing individuals

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 03:54 PM

Two people, including a child, went missing in a boat capsize in the haor of Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj, while five people were rescued alive.

The incident occurred at 12pm on Saturday in the Daram Haor of Dharmapasha upazila. 

The missing persons are Shamsuddin, 60, a resident of Keshabpur village in Dharmapasha upazila, and Nusrat Begum, 7, daughter of Babul Mia from Kandapara village.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dharmapasha police station, Mohammad Enamul Haque, said that on Saturday morning, a small boat carrying seven passengers departed from Kandapara village of Dharmapasha upazila heading towards Maheshpur.

On the way, when the boat reached Daram Haor, strong winds began. At one point, the boat carrying seven passengers capsized in the haor. 

At that time, with the help of residents and the fire service, five people were rescued alive, but two went missing. 

Authorities said that the fire service and police are working on the rescue operation to find the missing individuals.

