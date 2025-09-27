Saturday, September 27, 2025

One dead, two missing in Rajshahi boat capsize

Some 20–25 relatives boarded the boat to cross the river when it capsized in strong currents

 

Locals gather on the banks of the Padma River in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi after a boat capsized on Saturday. September 27, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 01:13 PM

One person died and two others went missing in a boat capsize in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 10am in the Padma River at Premtoli area of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Jiten Mondol, 60, of nearby Kathalbari village. The missing were Dilip, 32, from Faradpur village, and Horen Saha, 65, from Dumuria village.

A team of divers from the Fire Service and locals joined the rescue operation.

According to locals, earlier in the morning, a 70-year-old man named Kanai Karmakar of Premtoli Palpara had died. His body was taken to a char (river island) in the Padma River for burial. A boat that had carried the body to the char came back to the mainland to pick up more relatives.

Some 20–25 relatives boarded the boat to cross the river again for the funeral when it capsized in strong currents. While most of the passengers swam ashore, three people went missing.

Later, locals rescued Jiten Mondol and took him to Premtoli Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead. As of 11:30am, the two others remained missing.

Premtoli police outpost in-charge Maksudur Rahman said he had been informed of one death in the boat capsize, and efforts were underway to rescue the two missing persons.

