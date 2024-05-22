Thursday, May 23, 2024

Vice-chairman candidate in third phase upazila polls beaten to death in Narsingdi

  • Attacked in a clash during election campaign 
  • Clash takes place between supporters of two vice-chairman candidates 
Narsingdi map. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 May 2024, 10:05 PM

A vice-chairman candidate in the third phase of upazila polls has been killed in a clash between supporters of two vice-chairman candidates and their respective factions in Mirerkandi village of Paratali Union in Raypura Upazila of Narsingdi.

The deceased is Mohammad Sumon Mia, son of Nasir Uddin, chairman of Char Subuddhi Union.

During an election campaign in Mirerkandi area of Paratali Union on Wednesday,  Mohammad Sumon Mia and his supporters clashed with the supporters of vice-chairman candidate Mohammad Rubel Mia and his supporters. In the altercation, vice-chairman candidate Sumon Mia was seriously injured.

In critical condition, he was rushed to Raypura Upazila Health Complex where the duty doctors declared him dead.

His body has been sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Mostafizur Rahman, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) of  Raypura Circle, confirmed the incident, stating that they rushed to the spot upon receiving the news.

However, the Officer-in-Charge of Raypura Police Station did not respond to phone calls.

The election for the third phase of Raypura and Shibpur upazilas is scheduled for May 29.

Topics:

Upazila PollsBeaten to death
