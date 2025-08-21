22-year-old beaten to death over ‘extortion’ in Comilla

A 22-year-old man named Sayem was beaten to death at a food factory in the BSCIC industrial area of Comilla on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at Jannat Food Factory, housed in the Fulmati Building of the BSCIC zone in the city’s Ashokatola area said Kotwali Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mahinul Islam

Police recovered the body after being informed and that legal procedures were underway, said the OC.

Police said Sayem went to the factory around 4pm to demand money. Factory staff detained him and beat him. Later, as his associates gathered and a commotion broke out, Sayem was again assaulted and died on the spot.

Police recovered the body from the scene at night and sent it to Comilla Medical College Hospital morgue.

According to locals, Sayem and his associates were involved in extortion, theft, and mugging in the area.