Friday, August 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

22-year-old beaten to death over ‘extortion’ in Comilla

Police said that legal procedures are underway

Representational image of a corpse. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 11:42 PM

A 22-year-old man named Sayem was beaten to death at a food factory in the BSCIC industrial area of Comilla on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at Jannat Food Factory, housed in the Fulmati Building of the BSCIC zone in the city’s Ashokatola area said Kotwali Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mahinul Islam

Police recovered the body after being informed and that legal procedures were underway, said the OC.

Police said Sayem went to the factory around 4pm to demand money. Factory staff detained him and beat him. Later, as his associates gathered and a commotion broke out, Sayem was again assaulted and died on the spot.

Police recovered the body from the scene at night and sent it to Comilla Medical College Hospital morgue.

According to locals, Sayem and his associates were involved in extortion, theft, and mugging in the area.

Topics:

ComillaBSCICBeaten to death
Read More

ACC probes alleged fund misuse in Comilla ‘mini stadium’ project

Dr Taher condemns announcement of election date without reforms

Ctg-Dhaka fuel transportation via pipeline to begin Saturday

Comilla, a 1,700-year-old trading city, losing its region-based business heritage

Leaked audio sparks row over BNP leader’s 'threats' to Comilla DC, edu board chairman

2 suspected thieves lynched in Sirajganj

Latest News

Italian prime minister’a Dhaka visit cancelled

Remittance inflow rises by 7.4% till August 20

CEC launches EC’s YouTube channel to fight disinformation

Govt cautions travel agencies over airfare hikes

Any cadre officer can be appointed as secretary of Revenue Policy Department

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x