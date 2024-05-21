Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Upazila polls: Gaibandha candidate under fire for posting ballot paper photo

  • Posted on his Facebook ID
  • Voting ended at 4pm
Screen capture shows Gaibandha Sadar upazila candidate's Facebook post. Photo: Collected
Update : 21 May 2024, 04:58 PM

A vice chairman candidate in the Gaibandha Sadar upazila has come under criticism after posting a picture of his ballot paper on social networking site Facebook. 

Milon Hossain cast his vote at Kalibari Government Primary School and posted the photo on his Facebook ID named “SM Milon”. 

Returning Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dewan Moudud Ahmed said no one is allowed to post who they have voted for as these matters are confidential. 

An election investigation team is working on the matter, he added. 

Vice-chairman candidate Milon Hossain could not be reached for comment. His mobile phone was found switched off.

Voting in the second phase of the sixth Upazila Parishad polls ended on Tuesday, with sporadic reports of violence and irregularity in some areas.

The voting, which began at 8am ended at 4pm in 156 upazilas across Bangladesh.

The vote counting has begun. 

Topics:

GaibandhaUpazila parishad polls
Read More

Second phase of upazila polls: Voting ends amid sporadic violence

Upazila polls: 3 including Rangpur MP’s brother held for casting fake votes

Upazila polls: 6 jailed in Gazipur for polls violation

2nd phase of upazila polls: 457 platoons of BGB deployed

BNP distributes leaflets urging voters to boycott upazila polls

EC Habib: Polls acceptable even with 1% of voter turnout

Latest News

Who was Anwarul Azim Anar, the MP murdered in India?

Himsagar mango harvesting begins in Satkhira

BMD: Low pressure area formed over Bay likely to intensify further

Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Education assures safety for Bangladeshi students

British-Bangladeshi owner of LPL team arrested for graft allegations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x