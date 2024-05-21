Upazila polls: Gaibandha candidate under fire for posting ballot paper photo

A vice chairman candidate in the Gaibandha Sadar upazila has come under criticism after posting a picture of his ballot paper on social networking site Facebook.

Milon Hossain cast his vote at Kalibari Government Primary School and posted the photo on his Facebook ID named “SM Milon”.

Returning Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dewan Moudud Ahmed said no one is allowed to post who they have voted for as these matters are confidential.

An election investigation team is working on the matter, he added.

Vice-chairman candidate Milon Hossain could not be reached for comment. His mobile phone was found switched off.

Voting in the second phase of the sixth Upazila Parishad polls ended on Tuesday, with sporadic reports of violence and irregularity in some areas.

The voting, which began at 8am ended at 4pm in 156 upazilas across Bangladesh.

The vote counting has begun.