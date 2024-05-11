Ex-UP chairman shot dead in Narail

A former chairman of Mallikpur Union Parishad was shot dead by unidentified miscreants at Mangal Hata in Lohagara in Narail district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Shikdar Mostafa Kamal, a local leader of the Awami League.

Kanchan Kumar, officer-in-charge of Lohagara police station, said Mostafa and former UP member Akram Hossain Lipu had been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in the area.

A group of miscreants opened fire on Kamal while he was sitting near his house on Friday evening, leaving him injured.

Later, he died on the way to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital around 10:30pm.

Additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further trouble.