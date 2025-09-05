Friday, September 05, 2025

Drug trader shot dead in Khulna

Armed assailants fired five to six rounds of bullets from a very close range before fleeing, said the eyewitnesses

Top operative of the notorious B Company Md Imran Hossain Mani was shot dead on Thursday night. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Sep 2025, 07:26 PM

A drug trader was shot dead by armed assailants in Khulna’s Rupsa upazila on Thursday night.

The deceased had been identified as Md Imran Hossain Manik of Rupsa upazila in Khulna.

The incident occurred around 11pm on Thursday in front of the gate of Master Bari near the Bagmara Aktel tower in Jaipur. Panic spread throughout the area immediately after the killing.

However, the exact reason behind the murder is still unknown.

Rupsa police station Officer-in-Charge Masud Rahman said the deceased Manik was a top operative of B Company (Grenade Babu Company, led by Babu is known to be a supplier of drugs). He was shot dead by the assailants in a hail of bullets. The victim was the son of Belayet Hossain of Bagmara area in Rupsa.

Eyewitnesses said the armed assailants fired five to six rounds of bullets at Manik’s face from a very close range before fleeing. Manik died on the spot. Police collected evidence from the scene and recovered the body.

Topics:

Shot DeadKhulna
