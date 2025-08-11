No Covid case reported in 24hrs

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday confirmed no new Covid infection in the country over a 24-hour period from 8am Sunday to 8am Monday.

A total of 70 samples were tested during this time, yielding a positivity rate of 0%, according to a DGHS press release.

Meanwhile, there were no death from Covid during the same period. The cumulative death toll since the pandemic began in 2020 stands at 29,530.

The first case of coronavirus was detected in the country on March 8, 2020. Ten days later, on March 18, the first death from the virus was reported.