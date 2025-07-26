Saturday, July 26, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
One new Covid case reported in 24hrs

The cumulative death toll since the pandemic began in 2020 stands at 29,527

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 Jul 2025, 08:09 PM

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday confirmed one new Covid-19 infection in the country over a 24-hour period from 8am Friday to 8am Saturday. 

A total of 84 samples were tested during this time, yielding a positivity rate of 1.19%, according to a statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, no one has died from Covid-19 during this period. The cumulative death toll since the pandemic began in 2020 stands at 29,527.

The first case of coronavirus was detected in the country on March 8, 2020. Ten days later, on March 18 of the same year, the first person died from the virus in the country.

Topics:

COVID-19Covid CasesDirectorate of General Health Services (DGHS)
