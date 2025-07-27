Sunday, July 27, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
One new Covid case reported in 24 hours

A total of 117 samples were tested during this time, yielding a positivity rate of 0.85%

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday confirmed one new Covid infections in the country over a 24-hour period from 8am Saturday to 8am Sunday. 

A total of 117 samples were tested during this time, yielding a positivity rate of 0.85%, according to a statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, no one has died from Covid during this period. The cumulative death toll since the pandemic began in 2020 stands at 29,527.

The first case of coronavirus was detected in the country on March 8, 2020. Ten days later, on March 18 of the same year, the first person died from the virus in the country.

Covid CasesDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
