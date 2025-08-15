Friday, August 15, 2025

One more Covid case reported in 24hrs

A total of 35 samples were tested yeilding a daily positivity rate of 2.86%

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Aug 2025, 05:29 PM

One new Covid case was reported in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours until Friday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With this latest figure, the total number of confirmed Covid cases in the country has risen to 2,052,269.

No new deaths from the virus were reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the total fatalities unchanged at 29,530.

A total of 35 samples were tested during the latest reporting period (between 8am on Thursday and 8am on Friday), resulting in a daily positivity rate of 2.86%.

The overall positivity rate stands at 13.04% to date, while the fatality rate based on detected cases remains at 1.44%.

Topics:

Covid CasesDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
