Two new Covid cases reported in 24hrs

A total of 55 samples were tested during this time, yielding a positivity rate of 3.64%

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 Aug 2025, 06:13 PM

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday confirmed two new Covid cases in the country over a 24-hour period from 8am Friday to 8am Saturday. 

A total of 55 samples were tested during this time, yielding a positivity rate of 3.64% according to a statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, no one died from Covid during this period. The cumulative death toll since the pandemic began in 2020 stands at 29,529.

The first case of Covid case was detected in the country on March 8, 2020. Ten days later, on March 18 of the same year, the first person died from the virus in the country.

