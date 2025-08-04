Prices of coronary stents reduced

The government has lowered the prices of coronary stents to make cardiac treatment more affordable for patients across the country.

This information was shared in a circular issued by the Ministry of Health on Monday.

The ministry has re-fixed the maximum retail price of 11 stents from three US-based companies—Abbott, Boston Scientific, and Medtronic.

According to the circular, the prices have been revised based on the recommendations of an expert committee, taking into account taxes, VAT, service charges or commissions, and a reasonable profit margin for the companies.

Consequently, patients will now be able to buy stents at more affordable prices, the ministry said.

The price of Medtronic’s “Resolute Onyx” stent in the local market is currently Tk1,40,500. In neighbouring India, the same stent is sold for Tk57,455.

The government has now set its price at Tk90,000.

Boston Scientific’s “Synergy XD” stent currently costs Tk1,88,000, while its equivalent in India is priced at Tk57,455 in Bangladeshi currency.

The government has now capped the local price at Tk1,00,000.

The circular includes the current price, the equivalent price in India (in Tk), and the newly approved price of each stent.

Prices for 10 stents have been reduced, while one remains unchanged—Abbott’s “Xience Expedition” stent, which currently sells for Tk71,500, the same as the newly fixed price. In India, this stent is available for Tk57,455.

According to the circular, hospitals will be allowed to add a maximum of 5% service charge when using stents.

The ministry also stated that it will monitor whether the stents are being sold at the correct prices.