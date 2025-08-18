High Court orders antivenom supply to all upazila hospitals

The High Court has directed that snakebite antivenom be supplied to all government hospitals at the upazila level nationwide.

The directive was issued Monday by the High Court bench of Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Syed Zahed Monsur during the preliminary hearing of a public interest writ petition filed by Advocate Mir AKM Nurunnabi.

The Ministry of Health, the Directorate General of Drug Administration, and other relevant officials have been instructed to implement the order.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, 38 people died and 610 were bitten by snakes between February and July 1.

Professor Dr Robed Amin of the Health Directorate said that snakebites, particularly from Russell’s viper and other venomous species, are a major public health concern in Bangladesh. A 2022 survey recorded over 400,000 snakebite cases and nearly 7,500 deaths nationwide.

Bangladesh does not produce antivenom domestically; imported antivenom from India is distributed to government hospitals. Despite gaps in procurement and monitoring, its use has proven beneficial in treating venomous snakebites.