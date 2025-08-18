Monday, August 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

High Court orders antivenom supply to all upazila hospitals

  • Since Bangladesh does not produce antivenoms, Indian antivenoms are distributed to various government hospitals
  • According to DGHS, 38 people died due to snakebites from February to July 1
File image of Supreme Court. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Aug 2025, 06:22 PM

The High Court has directed that snakebite antivenom be supplied to all government hospitals at the upazila level nationwide. 

The directive was issued Monday by the High Court bench of Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Syed Zahed Monsur during the preliminary hearing of a public interest writ petition filed by Advocate Mir AKM Nurunnabi.

The Ministry of Health, the Directorate General of Drug Administration, and other relevant officials have been instructed to implement the order.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, 38 people died and 610 were bitten by snakes between February and July 1. 

Professor Dr Robed Amin of the Health Directorate said that snakebites, particularly from Russell’s viper and other venomous species, are a major public health concern in Bangladesh. A 2022 survey recorded over 400,000 snakebite cases and nearly 7,500 deaths nationwide.

Bangladesh does not produce antivenom domestically; imported antivenom from India is distributed to government hospitals. Despite gaps in procurement and monitoring, its use has proven beneficial in treating venomous snakebites.

Topics:

HIgh CourtMinistry of HealthRussell's Viper
Read More

Typhoid vaccination campaign delayed

Heart stent prices to decrease for 31 companies, new prices effective from October 1

High Court acquits GK Shamim, overturning 10-year jail term

Prices of coronary stents reduced

High Court issues rule to allow students of private schools to take scholarship exams

NIBPS director: Condition of jet crash victims unchanged, 3 still in ICU

Latest News

Pakistani foreign, commerce ministers coming to Dhaka

ISPR: Best airmen get trophies, certificates for 2024

Govt allows import of lentils, sugar at private level

Death toll rises to 370 in Pakistan floods

Rizvi: Credible election impossible with Awami League loyalists in admin, police

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x