Typhoid vaccination campaign delayed

Government will provide vaccine free of cost to 50 million children aged between nine months and under 15 years

Typhoid Vaccine, Photo: BSS
Update : 15 Aug 2025, 01:52 PM

The nationwide typhoid vaccination campaign will begin on October 12 instead of the previously announced September 1.

The Ministry of Health has set the new date due to the Durga Puja holidays.

For the first time, the government will provide this vaccine free of cost to approximately 50 million children aged between nine months and under 15 years.

To receive the vaccine, registration must be completed at https://vaxepi.gov.bd/registration/tcv. A 17-digit birth registration certificate number will be required. Registration began on August 1. After registration, the vaccine card can be downloaded directly using the birth registration certificate.

EPI (Expanded Program on Immunization) Program Manager Dr Abul Fazal Md Shahabuddin Khan said the campaign will begin on October 12. For the first 10 days, vaccines will be administered at school and madrasa camps, and for the following eight days, they will be available at EPI centres.

On Thursday, Health Secretary Sayedur Rahman told reporters that due to incomplete preparations and the Durga Puja holidays, vaccinations will be given in October instead of September. He stated that this is a safe vaccine for children.

According to EPI sources, this single-dose injectable vaccine will provide protection for three to seven years. The vaccine has been brought to the country with the assistance of the Gavi Vaccine Alliance.

