Heart stent prices to decrease for 31 companies, new prices effective from October 1

The government regulated prices to keep medical devices affordable and supply steady, says DGDA Director Dr Md Akter Hossain

Representational image of heart stent. Photo: Collected
Update : 12 Aug 2025, 05:53 PM

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has announced that the new prices of heart rings (stents), as determined by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will take effect from October 1.

In addition, the prices of stents produced by a total of 31 companies will be reduced.

DGDA Director Dr Md Akter Hossain disclosed the information at a press conference held in Mohakhali, Dhaka, on Tuesday.

Dr Akter Hossain said that, in order to keep the prices of these life-saving medical devices affordable and to maintain a steady supply, the government has taken measures to regulate the prices of stents, pacemakers, balloons, catheters and other medical instruments.

As part of this initiative, on 13 April, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare formed a specialist advisory committee comprising eminent cardiac, vascular and neurosurgeons of the country.

Following three meetings, the committee reviewed the prices of stents from three US-based companies available in the market.

Taking into account prices in neighbouring countries, as well as taxes, VAT and other charges, the Health Services Division, based on the recommendations of the meeting held on July 8, re-fixed the maximum retail prices of stents on August 3.

Dr Akter Hossain noted that the revised prices would significantly reduce patients’ treatment costs.

However, as some importers still have stock purchased at previous rates, they requested additional time to implement the new prices.

Nevertheless, due to public interest and media reports on the price reduction, patients have started demanding stents at the new rates in hospitals.

He further said that, in accordance with the ministry’s directive, the new prices will take effect on October 1.

Additionally, based on the advice of the specialist committee, the DGDA will gradually re-fix or newly determine the prices of all medical devices used in cardiac treatment in a reasonable manner.

In response to a question, he added that the prices of stents from an additional 28 companies will be reduced within August or September this year, bringing the total to 31 companies.

Topics:

Ministry of HealthMedical Equipment
