Tourism ministry unveils new guideline to boost community-based tourism

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism has issued the Community-Based Tourism Guideline 2025, now available on the ministry’s official website.

The guideline sought to involve local communities in tourism development to prevent economic losses, resource depletion, and erosion of cultural heritage. It underscored that community-based tourism can generate income, reduce negative impacts of mass tourism, and preserve natural and cultural assets.

The initiative aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and Goal 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

Key provisions included identifying potential sites, engaging local families, assessing markets, and developing sustainable methods for tourism promotion and expansion.

It also highlighted protection of overused destinations from environmental and biodiversity damage.

The guideline outlined strategies on health, safety, quality benchmarks, stakeholder participation, monitoring, promotional methods, digital and traditional tourist acquisition, and international market linkages.

It also called for the formation of a National Community Tourism Steering Committee and District Tourism Development Committees to coordinate implementation, alongside guidance on funding and budget planning.

The ministry said the primary aim was to empower marginalized communities and improve living standards at the grassroots through sustainable tourism.