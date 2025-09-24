Prof Yunus calls for smarter financing to close $4 trillion SDG gap with 5 priorities

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday suggested five priorities for better financing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including mobilization of domestic resources fairly, supported by international assistance. "Tax systems must be progressive, transparent, and ensure multinational corporations pay their share. Negotiations under the UN Framework on International Tax Cooperation must address these inequities," he said. Prof Yunus shared the five priorities while delivering the speech at the opening segment of "First Biennial Summit for a Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient Global Economy: Implementing Commitments on Financing the Sustainable Development Goals" at the UN headquarters. Prof Yunus said UN budget cuts or shrinking (Official Development Assistance (ODA) would be counterproductive for countries like Bangladesh that hosts 1.3 million Rohingyas amid several other crises like battling climate shocks, and economic turbulence. He said: "Global support must expand."

Secondly, he laid emphasis on leveraging innovative finance and social business. "Blended finance and enterprises that reinvest profits to solve problems are proven drivers of jobs, inclusion, and dignity," Prof Yunus said.

Thirdly, he called for reforming the global financial architecture and debt governance. "Developing countries need greater voices. Debt should be a tool for resilience and development, not austerity," Prof Yunus said.

In his fourth priority, Prof Yunus called for enforcing transparency, preventing illicit financing and ensuring citizen participation. "People, especially youth, must know how resources are used and hold institutions accountable," he said. Fifth, the chief adviser highlighted the importance of accelerating investment for the most vulnerable, resilient housing, climate-smart agriculture, healthcare, education, and nature-based solutions. "The Seville Commitment charts the course; our humanity calls us to journey on it. Let us build an economy of dignity, shared prosperity, and resilience, ensuring no one is left behind," he said.