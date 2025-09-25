Saint Martin to reopen in November with 2,000 daily visitors

Saint Martin Island will reopen to tourists starting Wednesday, with a daily cap of 2,000 visitors permitted through online registration, officials announced at a press conference marking World Tourism Day.

Nasreen Jahan, secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, said the controlled access has led to notable improvements in the island’s ecological condition, which visitors will now be able to experience firsthand.

Sheikh Bashir Uddin, Adviser to the Ministry, added that a national tourism policy is being finalized to safeguard the sector and promote sustainable practices.

A digital registration system has been developed to manage tourist inflow, though it is not yet fully operational.

Once active, all visitors will be required to register online prior to travel.

The reopening follows a nine-month suspension imposed by the interim government to protect the island’s fragile ecosystem.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had earlier formed a joint committee to regulate tourism and authorize boat operations under strict environmental guidelines.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Environment Ministry, previously stated that the temporary ban was essential to preserve biodiversity and reposition Saint Martin as a community-centered tourist destination.

She urged stakeholders not to misrepresent the conservation efforts, emphasizing that the government was implementing a long-standing decision.