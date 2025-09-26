Yunus calls on youths to boost tourism growth

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Friday called upon the younger generation to come forward to ensure the proper growth of the tourism industry.

In a message issued on Friday on the eve of World Tourism Day-2025, he said in line with the rest of the world, Bangladesh is celebrating World Tourism Day 2025 under the initiative of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

The chief adviser said tourism is now recognized globally as one of the key drivers of sustainable development.

The tourism industry is also playing a crucial role in socioeconomic development directly and indirectly in Bangladesh as well, he said.

On the one hand the tourism industry is accelerating the overall development of tourist regions and on the other the sector is fostering awareness for the preservation of our heritage, culture and environment, said Prof Yunus.

In this context, this year's UN theme ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation’ is very time befitting and meaningful, he said.

“Bangladesh is one of South Asia's prospective tourist destinations. Our rich history and heritage, breathtaking natural beauty, architectural landmarks, diverse ethnic traditions, unique culinary culture and warm hospitality can always attract both domestic and international tourists,” he said.

The chief adviser said his interim government is committed to harnessing this immense potential of the tourism sector to ensure sustainable development.

Integrated initiatives are being implemented to conserve the environment and biodiversity in tourism-rich regions, safeguard local culture, generate employment, ensure efficient use of resources, expand small and cottage industries, minimize single-use plastics and enhance waste management, he said.

“In the post-July uprising Bangladesh, I expect everyone to act responsibly from their respective positions to reduce unemployment and poverty while also safeguarding the environment by harnessing the potential of tourism,” he said.

The chief adviser wished every success of all programs of the World Tourism Day.