Thursday, September 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Dhaka airport’s 3rd terminal launch date still unclear, says ministry

Regarding tpotential handover of operations, negotiations with a Japanese company are ongoing, with no decision yet,” the secretary says

A view of the much-awaited third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 Sep 2025, 10:02 PM

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism has yet to announce a date for the opening of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport’s third terminal, despite significant progress in construction and preparations.

Critical operational and maintenance components were still underway, said Civil Aviation and Tourism Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin and Secretary Nasreen Jahan, while speaking at a press briefing at the Secretariat on Thursday to mark World Tourism Day.

“We need time to complete all processes required for launching an international-standard airport,” Nasreen said. “Once everything is in place and we receive the final clearance, we will proceed immediately. Only then can we confirm the opening date.”

She added that a target timeframe can only be set after full clarity and the official handover of the terminal to the ministry.

Regarding the potential handover of operations to a Japanese company, Nasreen said negotiations are ongoing at the government-to-government level, with no official decision yet.

Adviser Bashiruddin explained the launch involves two phases: selecting an operator and conducting an operational readiness test. “Once the readiness assessment is complete, the airport will be ready to open,” he said.

He also highlighted the government’s investment of Tk 21,000 crore in the project, underlining the economic importance and the administration’s commitment to expediting the terminal’s launch.

Topics:

Hazrat Shahjalal International AirportMinistry of Civil Aviation and Tourism
Read More

Saint Martin to reopen in November with 2,000 daily visitors

Advisers committee okays airports project revisions worth over Tk 290cr

APBn to take over Dhaka airport security

Govt cautions travel agencies over airfare hikes

Airport issues fresh directive for passengers’ companions

RAB: Mother faked bomb threat to stop son’s extramarital affair

Latest News

IGP: Enhanced security in place for joyful celebrations of Durga Puja

What we know about Trump’s new Gaza peace plan

CA Yunus cites India’s tension over students, urges economic cooperation

CA holds bilateral talks with Netherlands PM

Can Pakistanis find their European dream in Belarus?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x