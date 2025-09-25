Dhaka airport’s 3rd terminal launch date still unclear, says ministry

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism has yet to announce a date for the opening of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport’s third terminal, despite significant progress in construction and preparations.

Critical operational and maintenance components were still underway, said Civil Aviation and Tourism Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin and Secretary Nasreen Jahan, while speaking at a press briefing at the Secretariat on Thursday to mark World Tourism Day.

“We need time to complete all processes required for launching an international-standard airport,” Nasreen said. “Once everything is in place and we receive the final clearance, we will proceed immediately. Only then can we confirm the opening date.”

She added that a target timeframe can only be set after full clarity and the official handover of the terminal to the ministry.

Regarding the potential handover of operations to a Japanese company, Nasreen said negotiations are ongoing at the government-to-government level, with no official decision yet.

Adviser Bashiruddin explained the launch involves two phases: selecting an operator and conducting an operational readiness test. “Once the readiness assessment is complete, the airport will be ready to open,” he said.

He also highlighted the government’s investment of Tk 21,000 crore in the project, underlining the economic importance and the administration’s commitment to expediting the terminal’s launch.