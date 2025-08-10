Harun, Biplab among 40 fugitive police officers stripped of medals

The Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM) and the President Police Medal (PPM) have been withdrawn from 40 officers of various ranks, including former additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Mohammad Harunor Rashid, former deputy inspector general (DIG) Syed Nurul Islam, and forme additional DIG Biplab Kumar Sarkar.

This information was announced in a notification signed by Senior Assistant Secretary of the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Tausif Ahmed, on Thursday. The matter came to light on Sunday.

The notification stated: “Since departmental proceedings are underway against 40 police members for absconding from their workplaces, the police medals awarded to them have been withdrawn.”

These officers have been on the run since August 5 last year, following the student–public uprising that toppled the Awami League government.