Tax Zone-10 security guard suspended over remarks about NBR chairman

A security guard of Tax Zone-10 has been suspended for making inappropriate remarks about National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan.

The suspension order was issued through a circular signed by Tax Commissioner Md Shah Ali of Tax Zone-10 on Tuesday.

According to the circular, Selim Mia, a security guard assigned to Circle-200 of Tax Zone-10, made derogatory comments about the NBR chairman on WhatsApp from a mobile number registered in his name.

Selim reportedly admitted to the offence.

The behaviour has been deemed misconduct under Section 3(b) of the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018, and a departmental investigation has been ordered.

Based on Section 12(1) of the same rules, he has been suspended from duty.

During the suspension, he will receive a subsistence allowance as per government regulations.

Earlier the same day, 14 senior officials from the income tax and customs wings of the NBR were also suspended — eight in the afternoon and six more later at night — for tearing up transfer orders in public.

According to sources, the suspended officials were involved in the recent NBR reform movement.

On July 1 and 2, several other officials were either suspended or sent into forced retirement.

On the night of July 1, Chittagong Custom House Commissioner Md Zakir Hossain was suspended. The next day, three officials from the tax and customs departments and one tax commissioner were sent on compulsory retirement.

Analysts believe these actions reflect a tough stance by NBR to enforce internal discipline amid ongoing reform efforts.