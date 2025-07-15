Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Six more NBR officials suspended for tearing up transfer orders

Earlier, eight other officials were suspended for similar actions

The image shows the NBR building in Dhaka. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 08:40 PM

The government has suspended six more officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for publicly tearing up their transfer orders, bringing the total number of suspended officials to 14.

Separate circulars were issued on Tuesday by the Internal Resources Division.

The newly suspended officials are Hasan Mohammad Tarek Rikabder, additional director general (additional commissioner), VAT Intelligence and Investigation Directorate; Sifat-e-Moriyom, deputy project director (additional commissioner), National Single Window Project; Mirza Ashiq Rana, additional tax commissioner, Tax Zone-8; Md Shahadat Jamil, second secretary, NBR; Sabuj Mia, revenue officer, Dhaka North Customs Bond Commissionerate; and Shafiul Bashar, revenue officer, Khulna Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate.

The circulars stated that these officials engaged in inappropriate behaviour by publicly tearing up the transfer orders.

They added that departmental proceedings have been initiated under the relevant law, and all six have been made officers on special duty (OSD) and suspended. 

They will receive subsistence allowances during their suspension.

Earlier, eight other officials were suspended for similar actions.

The protest was organized under the banner of the NBR Reform Unity Council, which claimed the transfer orders were retaliatory and oppressive. 

The incident occurred in front of the NBR building in Agargaon, Dhaka.

Topics:

National Board of Revenue (NBR)
