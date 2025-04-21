Khelafat Majlis meets Consensus Commission over reform proposals

A three-member delegation of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis met the National Consensus Commission (NCC) at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and discussed state reform proposals this morning.

NCC Vice-President Prof Ali Riaz presided over the meeting.

Commission members Dr Badiul Alam Majumder, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Safar Raj Hossain and Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Monir Haider were present at the meeting.

Senior Nayeb-e-Amir Maulana Yusuf Ashraf, Secretary General Jalal Ahmed and Joint-Secretary General Tofazzal Hossain Miyazi attended the discussion on behalf of Khelafat Majlis.

Prof Ali Riaz said the purpose of the reform commissions is to establish rights of the people and ensure practice of democracy in the country.

The deposed fascist regime should not return under any circumstances, he said, adding people should understand that all their rights as citizens are protected.

He stressed no one should be subjected to enforced disappearances or extrajudicial killings or any form of harassment leading to a peaceful life.

Prof Riaz also emphasized the need for independent judiciary to maintain rule of law in protecting rights of every citizens.

As part of the ongoing talks with different political parties and other stakeholders, the National People's Front is scheduled to meet NCC at 3pm on Monday.