BNP, IRI discuss upcoming election, reforms

A BNP delegation held a meeting with a visiting team from the US-based International Republican Institute (IRI) on Thursday morning, focusing on the country’s evolving political situation, upcoming polls and reforms.

The hour-long meeting, which began around 11am, was held at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office.

A three-member BNP delegation, led by party Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, attended the meeting.

The other members of the BNP delegation were Organizing Secretary Shama Obaed and acting chairperson's Adviser Mahdi Amin.

The IRI delegation included Asia Pacific Director Stephen Cima, Deputy Director Matthew Carter and Senior Program Manager Amitabh Ghosh.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Dr Moyeen said the discussion covered the post-uprising political context in Bangladesh, ongoing reform initiatives and the BNP’s views on the future election.

He said they presented the BNP’s strategic vision and plans to the IRI representatives.

“The meeting was constructive…we explained how we view the current political transition in Bangladesh and shared our thoughts on democratic reforms and the upcoming election,” Dr Moyeen said.

The IRI delegation is holding separate meetings with various political parties in Bangladesh as part of its ongoing engagements.

On Tuesday, the same delegation held talks with senior leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami at its central office.

The IRI is a Washington-based organization that supports democratic practices and institutions across the world through engagement with political parties, civil society and government bodies.