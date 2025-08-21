Thursday, August 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

BNP, IRI discuss upcoming election, reforms

The meeting began around 11am at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office

BNP leaders Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Shama Obaed and Mahdi Amin are meeting a visiting US IRI team to discuss politics and upcoming polls on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 02:50 PM

A BNP delegation held a meeting with a visiting team from the US-based International Republican Institute (IRI) on Thursday morning, focusing on the country’s evolving political situation, upcoming polls and reforms.

The hour-long meeting, which began around 11am, was held at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office.

A three-member BNP delegation, led by party Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, attended the meeting.

The other members of the BNP delegation were Organizing Secretary Shama Obaed and acting chairperson's Adviser Mahdi Amin.

The IRI delegation included Asia Pacific Director Stephen Cima, Deputy Director Matthew Carter and Senior Program Manager Amitabh Ghosh.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Dr Moyeen said the discussion covered the post-uprising political context in Bangladesh, ongoing reform initiatives and the BNP’s views on the future election.

He said they presented the BNP’s strategic vision and plans to the IRI representatives.

“The meeting was constructive…we explained how we view the current political transition in Bangladesh and shared our thoughts on democratic reforms and the upcoming election,” Dr Moyeen said.

The IRI delegation is holding separate meetings with various political parties in Bangladesh as part of its ongoing engagements.

On Tuesday, the same delegation held talks with senior leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami at its central office.

The IRI is a Washington-based organization that supports democratic practices and institutions across the world through engagement with political parties, civil society and government bodies.

Topics:

ReformBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)Abdul Moyeen Khan
Read More

Cocktail blast case: Fakhrul, Abbas, 65 others exempted

BNP's Salam Azad criticizes Awami League, recalls Ziaur Rahman’s contributions

Mirza Fakhrul admitted to hospital after returning to Dhaka

Tarique: Elections only way to restore political rights, resist fascism

Hasina among 98 people sued an attempted murder case

Fakhrul: BNP against PR system

Latest News

Feni University students block highway over campus demand

Burning bodies at Ashulia: 16 people indicted

1727 arrested in nationwide operations in 24hrs

Cocktail blast case: Fakhrul, Abbas, 65 others exempted

August 21 grenade attack: SC verdict on Tarique, Babar acquittal appeal Sept 4

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x