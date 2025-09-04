Amir Khasru: Differences over reforms should be left to elected govt

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has emphasized the need to change the political culture in Bangladesh.

He warned that any alternative to democracy could cause severe harm to the nation. According to him, aspects of reform that reach consensus must be implemented, while disagreements should be left to the elected government to resolve.

He made these remarks on Thursday while delivering the keynote speech at a discussion held at the National Press Club auditorium to mark the anniversary of the Bangladesh Jonodhikar Party.

Khasru said countries that successfully institutionalized democracy through elections soon after revolutions are doing well. In contrast, countries that failed to establish democratic systems after revolutions are now facing civil wars, social division, and economic collapse. “Until democracy is firmly established through elections, citizens will have no rights, ownership, freedom, or liberty of thought,” he added.

He stressed the need to bring continuous change in Bangladesh’s political culture through successive free and fair elections.

Khasru also highlighted that merely making politics democratic is insufficient; the economy must be democratic as well. Every Bangladeshi citizen should be a participant in economic and development activities. “No single group can run the economy by patronage. The economy must serve everyone,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he noted that she has left some minor autocratic practices. “Pass bills in Parliament with public support—that is democracy. But if someone says they will not hold elections or will launch movements unless their demands are met, that is undemocratic. This reflects Sheikh Hasina’s thinking,” he added.