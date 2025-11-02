Ducsu alleges BNP of opposing fundamental state reforms

The Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) has issued a protest statement accusing the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of opposing fundamental state reforms and attempting to keep the fascist state structure intact.

According to the statement: "The July Revolution was a collective revolution of students and people from all walks of life against discrimination, injustice, and the fascist ruling structure. The main foundation of this revolution was not merely a change of government, but rather the aspiration to build fundamental state reforms, prevent abuse of power, establish independent and strong constitutional institutions, ensure transparency in administrative appointment processes, and create a new Bangladesh based on equality and justice. The new generation wanted a Bangladesh where there would be no place for any kind of discrimination and political monopoly of authority."

The statement added: "But regrettably, despite signing the July Charter, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has continuously opposed the implementation of reforms, showing contempt for the aspirations of the young generation. In particular, BNP has opposed all those fundamental reforms that are directly related to the dreams of the students and people."

According to Ducsu's statement, the reforms that BNP has opposed include reform proposals to ensure transparent and politically unbiased neutral appointments in constitutional institutions like the PSC, ACC, ombudsman, and auditor general, changes to the discriminatory employment system structure, and the formation of a judicial appointment commission.

Additionally, reform of Article 70, the proposal for the prime minister and party chief to be two separate individuals, politically unbiased elections in the legal profession, and the formation of an independent criminal investigation service.

The statement accused that "by taking a position against the reform proposal to ensure transparent and politically unbiased neutral appointments in constitutional institutions like the PSC, ACC, ombudsman, and auditor general, they want to maintain monopolistic control of power."

It was also mentioned that by opposing changes to the discriminatory employment system that sparked the July Revolution, BNP is denying the legitimate demands of the new generation.

The statement further said: "Meanwhile, their opposition to the judicial appointment commission, objection to Article 70 reform, opposition to modern democratic proposals like having the prime minister and party chief as two separate individuals, obstruction of politically unbiased elections in the legal profession, and objection to forming an independent criminal investigation service are creating major obstacles in the path of fundamental state reforms and building the future of the young generation. In this way, BNP is essentially denying the spirit of the July Revolution and obstructing the progress of building a new Bangladesh."

Ducsu's statement emphasized that "these reforms have been proposed not for personal or party interests, but with the goal of fundamental state reforms and creating modern, democratic, and strong state institutions. The moral responsibility of building a new Bangladesh after the July Revolution belongs to students and people from all walks of life. Therefore, the final decision on reforms must be taken by the people. And a referendum is the appropriate medium to ensure the people's mandate. Through a referendum, the people will decide which reform proposals they will support in the country's interest."

The statement concluded: "If any political party's opposition or institutional influence creates obstacles in the path of state-building reforms, then students and people will firmly take a stand to overcome those obstacles. Because the July Revolution is not a movement just to change rulers or government; rather, the July Revolution is about abolishing the fascist structure and reconstructing a new state based on justice and transparency."