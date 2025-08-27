NCC explores implementation options for July Charter

The National Consensus Commission on Wednesday discussed the possible alternative options before the government to implement the July National Charter 2025.

“The possible options before the government in implementing the charter were discussed in a meeting,” said a press release.

In the meeting, the opinions received from different political parties on the integrated drafts of the July National Charter were also discussed in detail with focus on how these views could be reflected in the final version of the charter.

The meeting, held at the NCC office in the city’s Parliament Complex, was attended by NCC Vice Chair Prof Ali Riaz, its members Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Iftekharuzzaman, Badiul Alam Majumdar, Safar Raj Hossain and Md Ayub Mia, and Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haidar.

Earlier on August 16, the Consensus Commission circulated the integrated draft of the “July National Charter 2025” among political parties for feedback. A total of 29 political parties have so far submitted their opinions.