Monday, April 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Ali Riaz: Quick national consensus possible through dialogue

He added that the dialogue would include other political parties, not just theirs

Ali Riaz speaking with reporters. Photo: UNB
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 01:23 PM

National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Ali Riaz on Saturday said a national consensus could be reached in a short time through dialogue with all political parties.

“There are disagreements and different views among political parties but many of them share common opinions. All voices will be heard and I hope we would be able to reach a national consensus through talks,” he said at a meeting with the Khelafat Majlis at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad in the morning.

Ali Riaz said, "As part of this process, you (Khelafat Majlis) are participating. We have started working in a very short time. We could not allocate much time, but based on the sincere opinions you have provided, we will begin our discussions."

He added that the dialogue would not be limited to their party alone but would also include other political parties.

The National Consensus Commission opened its dialogue with political parties, starting with the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Thursday, aiming to build a national consensus on the reform initiatives undertaken by the interim government.

The commission identified the crucial recommendations made in the reports of five reform commissions – the constitution reform commission, the public administration reform commission, the electoral system reform commission, the judiciary reform commission and the ACC reform commission – to seek opinions from the political parties.

Later, the commisson sent a set of recommendations in a spreadsheet format to 38 political parties asking them to send their specific opinions on the important reform recommendations by March 13.

 

Topics:

NCCLiberal Democratic Party (LDP)Jatiya Sangsad (JS)
