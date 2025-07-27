Political parties agree on PM term limit, independent police commission

Political parties on Sunday reached a consensus over two reform proposals – one for not allowing anyone to serve as prime minister for more than 10 years in life and another for forming an independent police commission to ensure professionalism and accountability in the police force.

“We had reached a consensus on one matter but did not announce it before. It is that the prime minister will not be allowed to serve more than 10 years in total,” said Prof Ali Riaz, vice chair of the National Consensus Commission (NCC), during the 19th session of the second-round reform dialogue with the political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

He said the commission will include this – maximum tenure of a prime minister is 10 years – in the National Charter.

Prof Ali Riaz then asked: “Are we all agreed on this? Earlier, Mr Salahuddin Ahmed had placed a condition on this—does that still remain?”

In response, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed clarified his party’s position, saying: “We earlier proposed that no one shall remain in the post of prime minister for more than 10 years. I had mentioned that if there is no provision for appointments to the constitutional and statutory bodies through a committee, we will not agree to this.”

"The forum has now agreed to include such a provision in the Constitution for the Election Commission. If similar committees are discussed for appointing other bodies, the same conditions will apply,” he said, adding: “We hope you can consider it. You may announce the 10-year limit. In fact, this was our proposal.”

Earlier in the day, the NCC proposed the formation of an independent police commission aimed at ensuring professionalism and accountability in the Bangladesh Police.

Following the discussion, the participating political parties agreed in principle to the formation of such a commission, though they will continue to deliberate on its structure.

Speaking about the matter, Prof Ali Riaz said: “We are in consensus on the formation of a police commission. We will continue discussions on its formation process. Bangladesh’s political parties have agreed in talks to establish an independent police commission that will ensure accountability, responsibility, and a people-friendly police service.”

During the placement of the proposal, Prof Alo Riaz said the issue of forming a police commission was not among the original 166 reform proposals sent to political parties for opinion.

“We are not including this issue to waste time,” he said, adding that both political parties and citizens have consistently questioned why the formation of a police commission is not being discussed during the dialogues.

"In light of the police’s role during the 2024 July uprising and over the past 16 years, this demand for a police commission is legitimate. That is why, following both formal and informal consultations, the proposal has been brought to the table," he said.

This commission will be mandated to address complaints raised by both police personnel and citizens.

A retired police official who has served at least as an additional IGP will be the member secretary.

The seven other members will be one representative each of the leader of the house, the leader of the opposition, the speaker and the deputy speaker, a listed lawyer of the High Court, a human rights activist, and a retired police official who has served at least as an additional IGP.

Of them, only the chairman and the member secretary will be permanent members, while the other members will not receive any salary.

Some 30 political parties, including the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islam and the National Citizens Party (NCP), are participating in the second-round dialogue.

The NCC aims to finalize a unified position on approximately 20 core reform proposals by July 31 through consensus-building with political parties.

The second round of talks began on June 2, inaugurated by Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, who is also the commission chairman.

The commission, formed on February 15, under Yunus’s leadership, was entrusted with building national consensus on key state reforms. It previously held first-round talks with political parties and alliances between March 20 and May 19.