Ali Riaz: Efforts underway to build long-aspired democratic state structure

Vice Chairman of the National Consensus Commission Prof Ali Riaz on Wednesday said the aspiration of every citizen of Bangladesh is to create a democratic state where people will not be victims of disappearances, killings and persecutions.

“We are trying to achieve the long aspiration of the people of building a democratic state structure," he said while chairing a dialogue with Islami Andolan Bangladesh-IAB (Pir Charmonai) in the capital.

An 11-member IAB delegation, led by its secretary general Maulana Yunus Ahmed Sheikh, joined the talks with the National Consensus Commission at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad Complex.

Expressing hope for reaching a consensus by prioritizing the interests of the nation and people, Prof Riaz said: “Each political party has its own ideological plans for governing the state. But, we must rise above our differences and seize the opportunity to shape a democratic state structure.”

He said the people's demand is for a democratic society and a democratic state.

"I don’t believe consensus will be gained only through formal discussions by the Commission. Rather a united effort is necessary to prepare a national charter,” he added.

Commission members Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Safar Raj Hossain, Dr Iftekharuzzaman and the Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haider were also present during the discussion.

IAB submitted its written opinions to the Consensus Commission over the state reform proposals on April 10.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, a six-member Nagorik Oikya delegation, led by its General Secretary Shahidullah Kaiser attended its dialogue with the Consensus Commission for the second day.

The National Consensus Commission launched its dialogue series with political parties on March 20, aiming to develop a united stance on the Interim Government's reform efforts.

So far, the Commission has held discussions with 25 political parties.

The Commission, formed under the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, has been working since February 15, 2025, to finalise its recommendations for crucial state reforms.