Sunday, September 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Shahidul Alam departs to join Gaza-bound Media Flotilla

The Global Media Flotilla, led by a main vessel and 10 smaller boats, has participants from over 40 countries

Shahidul Alam left Dhaka for Italy to join the Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s Global Media Flotilla en route to Gaza on Sunday. September 28, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 08:38 PM

Ekushey Padak-winning eminent Bangladeshi photographer and Drik Managing Director Shahidul Alam left Dhaka for Italy on Sunday to join the Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s Global Media Flotilla en route to Gaza.

The media flotilla, part of the international coalition’s effort to break the information and media blackout on Gaza, aims to show solidarity with the besieged Palestinian people. Alam is participating as the first Bangladeshi to join the coalition.

Speaking at a press conference at DrikPath Bhaban in Panthapath on Saturday, Shahidul Alam said: “If we are defeated, humanity will be defeated. I may be going as the first person from Bangladesh, but I am carrying the love of all Bangladeshi people with me.”

Drik directors and staff who attended the briefing included anthropologist and writer Rahnuma Ahmed, Drik General Manager and Curator ASM Rezaur Rahman, Deputy General Manager Md Kamal Hossain, and journalist-researcher and Drik Director Saydia Gulrukh.

Saydia Gulrukh said the flotilla’s mission sought to break the long-standing blockade of Gaza and to respond to the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

At the press event, the organizers said the Global Sumud or Freedom Flotilla, which departed in late August with hundreds of citizens from across the world carrying relief supplies, has already come under attack twice while navigating high-risk waters.

The Global Media Flotilla—a principal vessel accompanied by about 10 smaller boats—includes participants from more than 40 countries, with organizers reporting nearly 500 people have taken part in earlier stages of the convoy.

Rahnuma Ahmed described the flotilla as a symbol of global civil society protest against mass violence in Gaza and said Bangladesh’s participation was a matter of pride.

Drik officials said Alam and other media activists will attempt to document conditions and ensure independent reporting reaches international audiences as the flotilla continues its journey toward Gaza.

Topics:

GazaShahidul Alam
Read More

Tarique: World must act now to stop Israeli genocide against Palestinians

Dhaka reaffirms support for 2-state solution to Palestine crisis

Qatar PM tells Prof Yunus: Will take ties with Bangladesh to a new height

Gazan student in Rangpur: Every moment in Gaza feels like waiting for death

Mass rally in Bangladesh demands action for Gaza; issues four-point declaration

Private university students join 'March for Gaza' towards Suhrawardy Udyan

Latest News

Amar Ekushey Boi Mela postponed, will not be held in December

Shahin elected president, Abu Khalid general secretary of BAJF’s new committee

Keokradong will not be opened on Wednesday

Primary school holidays reduced to 60 days

China sentences former agricultural minister to death

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x