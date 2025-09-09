Israeli strikes in Qatar: Bangladeshis urged to exercise caution

The Bangladesh Embassy in Doha has urged its citizens to exercise caution following Israeli attacks in Qatar.

In a statement on Tuesday, the embassy advised all Bangladeshi residents in Qatar to avoid going outside unless necessary and to limit movement.

Citizens have also been reminded to comply with Qatari laws and follow government instructions regarding movement. Posting related photos or videos on social media is prohibited under Qatari law.

In case of emergency, citizens can contact the embassy hotline at +974 33662000 or email [email protected].